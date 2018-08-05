Marketing School
The Three Best Marketing Strategies | Ep. #639
In episode #639, Eric and Neil discuss the three best marketing strategies. Tune in to hear what three things you should be doing to increase your conversions. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: The Three Best Marketing Strategies [00:46] Posting less on Facebook, actually gets you more traffic. [01:14] Share your best pieces and you will get higher engagement. [01:40] Eric's office has printed out and posted the Content Re-usage Workflow. [02:00] The framework says to start with a foundation, which will then give you options to spin the content down the line. [02:54] Google Analytics can now show you each person's entrypoint to your site and what is causing a conversion. [03:05] Take the conversion data and take the low click-rate stuff and repurpose it. [04:15] Traffic that doesn't convert isn't worth your time.