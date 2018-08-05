Marketing School
The Marketing Tactic You Must Master in 2018 | Ep. #640
In episode #640, Eric and Neil discuss the marketing tactic you need to master this year. Tune in to hear what one tactic you should be leveraging. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today’s Topic: The Marketing Tactic You Must Master in 2018 [00:33] Surprise: it’s branding! [00:49] Neil recently performed a survey to discover what causes people to engage with his brand. [00:57] He made sure it was an open-ended survey. [01:05] The answers were either that they saw him at a conference or watched his videos. [01:55] The reason Eric and Neil simulcast their podcasts on video is because people enjoy and engage with the videos more. [02:14] Even though it costs more upfront, it will pay off financially in the long run. [03:00] The market is very fragmented right now; the way people market and engage with content varies. [03:38] Make sure that you spread your content across the many different social media platforms, because you will reach different people on each one. [04:35] There are a lot of websites that get a lot of traffic, but bring in little revenue; so, Neil’s company has been buying them out in order to pick up the traffic. [05:10] That’s it for today! [05:14] Go to Singlegrain.com/Giveway for a special marketing tool giveaway! Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu