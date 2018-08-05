Marketing School
The Simplest Way to Bring People Back to Your Website | Ep. #641
In episode #641, Eric and Neil discuss the simplest way to lure people back to your site. Tune in to hear how you can increase your traffic and conversions. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today’s Topic: The Simplest Way to Bring People Back to Your Website [00:55] You either collect emails or get them to opt into push notifications. Then you have to continually urge them back to your site. [01:10] You can also get people to follow your social profiles, but they don’t convert. [02:00] Subscribers is a great email service, but you can also use ManyChat to push people back to your site. [02:40] Try retargeting, as well. Google Retargeting and you will probably come across Neil. [03:07] It is just putting a pixel on your site that alerts ad networks and lets them track visitors. This will then allow ad networks to spot your visitors and post relevant ads in their browser that will send them back to your site. [03:20] However, retargeting is expensive. [03:27] Neil agrees that email is a great technique and likes Mobile Monkey. [03:45] It’s harder to get traffic from Facebook ads now, so you should leverage sure things like email and chatbot marketing. [03:53] That’s it for today! [03:58] Go to Singlegrain.com/Giveway for a special marketing tool giveaway! Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu