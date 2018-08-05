Marketing School
The Social Network That'll Drive You More Traffic Than Facebook | Ep. #642
In episode #642, Eric and Neil discuss the social media site that will drive more traffic to your site. Tune in to hear which social network you should be leveraging and what tactics you need to use. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: The Social Network That'll Drive You More Traffic Than Facebook [00:36] The social network that will get you more traffic than Facebook is LinkedIn! [00:45] It's not popular, but it works better. [01:05] After the Microsoft acquisition, LinkedIn has stepped up their game. [01:14] When you post on LinkedIn, the post stays up longer and you get more engagement. [01:27] Facebook can do whatever they want, while LinkedIn is starving for content and needs to compete. [02:02] If you want organic traffic, use LinkedIn. [02:12] When Neil posts a video on LinkedIn, he gets anywhere from twice to seven times as many views as he would on Facebook. [03:03] To succeed on LinkedIn: take your video content and put it on LinkedIn. [03:11] To succeed on LinkedIn: Take the audio from your video content, turn it into a podcast and post on LinkedIn. [03:33] To succeed on LinkedIn: Post your blog posts on LinkedIn. [03:45] However, with blog posts you should put the title, first two paragraphs, and then a link to your site for the rest. [04:01] Engage with other groups and members.