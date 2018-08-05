Marketing School
The Best Marketing Tools For Under $100 | Ep. #643
In episode #643, Eric and Neil discuss the best marketing tools for under $100. Tune in to hear which marketing tools are free or low cost and still get the job done. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: The Best Marketing Tools For Under $100 [00:33] Eric likes BuzzSumo, because it lets you track your brand, certain keywords, and traffic coming into your site. [00:56] Neil likes SpyFu. It's not as popular as SEMrush and AHREFS, but it's a lot less expensive and has a lot of good data. You get similar results, so if you can't afford the other services, this is a great option. [01:16] Wistia has a good free version you can use to make and post videos. [01:50] Sumo is a great way to collect emails and remarket to people. It's an all-in-one free tool. [02:18] Frame.io streamlines the video-making process. It may run you over $100/year. [02:42] Survey Monkey is a great tool to help you get feedback from your customers; this is a way to qualitative data. [03:14] For heat mapping, Crazy Egg can't be beat. [03:26] Convert Kit is for email blasts. While it doesn't have full automation, it's a useful and easy-to-use tool for marketers. [04:29] You don't have to pay for these tools every month. Sometimes, you can use the free option and always upgrade for a month at a time.