You Should Never Rely on SEO or Social Media Marketing | Ep. #644
In episode #644, Eric and Neil discuss why you should never rely on SEO or social media marketing alone. Tune in to hear why and how you should diversify your efforts. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: You Should Never Rely on SEO or Social Media Marketing [00:35] With social media sites, you are never in full control of your own destiny and you never want to put that in someone else's hands. [01:00] Paid ads are great, but costs can go up or you can get banned. [01:26] Leverage SEO and Social, but you also need to diversify into things like paid advertising, email marketing, etc. [02:04] Be patient, get ONE thing working before you diversify. [02:47] When relying on social media channels, take your profits and diversify as quickly as possible. [03:05] Spend the money earlier on. [03:20] Once you have that multi-channel approach, make sure you are creating really high quality content. [04:00] Slow and steady wins the race with SEO. [04:11] It takes time and money to create great content. [04:44] Going for short-term hacks will screw you in the long run.