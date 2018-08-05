Marketing School
Here's How SEO is Going to Change in 2019 | Ep. #645
In episode #645, Eric and Neil discuss how SEO is changing. Tune in to hear what will become of SEO next year and how you can adapt. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: [00:38] SEO is heading towards voice search. [00:40] However, it's not just SEO, it's the world. Consider Amazon's "Alexa". [01:03] Search is changing, because people will ask an AI assistant as opposed to Googling. [01:56] There is a tool that was developed to help with semantic searches. [02:08] It looks for the meaning of what you are looking for (ex. What is love? And it will produce results that offer resources to answer that question). [02:50] AI and semantic searches are melding together. [03:09] Alexa the product is better at SEO, but the voice device outranks it. [03:25] Mobile is huge now. [03:33] If you are using a mobile phone, the search index you see is different than what you would get on a desktop. [03:50] It's unclear how to monetize voice search thus far. [04:04] You need to be there, so once it's monetized, you can jump on it. [04:46] Eric and Neil now have their podcast on Alexa and they are getting more listens.