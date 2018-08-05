Marketing School
How to Use Social Media to Dominate Google's Search Results | Ep. #646
In episode #646, Eric and Neil discuss how you can use social media to dominate Google’s search results. Tune in to hear how you can leverage social media to rank higher in Google. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today’s Topic: How to Use Social Media to Dominate Google's Search Results [00:40] You have to create a lot of content. [00:50] You can use social media to rank for your brand, but also for a lot of other keywords or terms. [00:56] If you search for anything, Google will also bring up Twitter results. [01:30] By participating in all social media sites, you can show up for everything! [01:45] Eric helped an alarm company push up the results for their social profiles and buried their one negative Forbes review. [02:35] Link to your social profiles from your website. [02:52] The domain authority to these sites is so high already, that Google will push the results higher. [03:08] Participate actively on social media. [03:24] Make sure you engage other users on social media. [03:48] Listen to Eric and Neil’s episode about getting your social media profiles up and running/link building. [04:00] Make sure you cross-promote your social profiles once per month. [04:20] Get personal: social is meant to be about you. Talk about your team instead of the product. [05:00] That’s all for today! [05:03] Go to Singlegrain.com/Giveway for a special marketing tool giveaway! Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu