How Posting Less Frequently on Social Media Will Get You More Traffic | Ep. #647
In episode #647, Eric and Neil discuss why you should post less frequently on social media. Tune in to hear what you should be doing instead. TIME-STAMPED SHOW NOTES: [00:27] Today's Topic: How Posting Less Frequently on Social Media Will Get You More Traffic [00:36] Eric used to use a tool Meet Edgar, but he doesn't use it anymore because the engagement was too low. [00:55] By decreasing their social media posts, they focused on quality content instead. [01:30] MeetEdgar made the team lazy about social media traffic. [01:45] It should always be quality over quantity when it comes to social media posting. [02:24] If you keep posting crappy content, social media sites might bury your posts. [03:05] Don't post for the sake of it, focus on high-quality content. [03:23] Neil would be lazy and just post a link to Facebook, but now he makes sure to add titles and descriptions, as well. [03:53] The VP of Marketing at Sales Hacker will write mini blog posts on social media, then add links to the full content. He will also tag people in the posts. [05:00] Post at least two to three times per week. Grant Cardone has great content, but doesn't do well because he posts too often.