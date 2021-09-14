One Day With Jon Bier
Hawaii, Conscious Relationships, and Once in a Blue Moon Experiences with Kimberly Synder
The first returning guest is here again. My radiant wife Kimberly and I are recording for the first time from our new farm in Hawaii. This is just like any other tangential conversation that might open a hundred loops and close nine of them. But this time, it's recorded. Some of the things we discuss are our experiences in an intentional relationship, hippie-dippy horoscopes, religion, and the intensity of air hockey tournaments.In this episode of One DayWhat it's like becoming Hawaii localsHiking, farming, and WalmartAre Astrology and Tarot readings real?Belief structures, self-sabotage, and conscious relationshipsScripture, Jesus, and Yogananda