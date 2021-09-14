One Day With Jon Bier
Psychedelics, Boxing, Business, Jake Paul, and Richard Gear Rumors with Tony Jeffries
Tony Jeffries is an undefeated professional boxer, 2008 Olympic bronze medalist, world class striking coach, and co-owner and founder of Box n Burn. In our conversation, we talk a lot about the different uses of psychedelics and how to start using them appropriately. We also discuss business strategies, what makes people actually effective, food quality and availability, and where our education has failed us.In this episode of One Day:The world of self-quantificationNon-alcohol alternatives to inebriationKetamine, Cannabis, and DMTBusiness strategies we need to stop usingWhat it's like working with Gary VWhat is Jake Paul doing for the sport of boxingFood quality, obesity, and better education