



One Day With Jon Bier

The Dangerous Conversation: How not Being Racist is Not Enough with Dax-Devlon Ross

Dax is an author who has dedicated his life to service. In his book, Letters to My White Male Friends, he shares his story to shine some light on where we are as a society and what to do moving forward. There wasn’t much of a space for this type of conversation even 10 years ago. Race is one of the most prominent topics of conversation right now and there has been a massive increase in awareness. This leads to a lot of questions and conversations that need to be had.In this episode of One Day:Bringing context and objectivity to emotionally charged conversationsIs ignorance a bad thing?Dissecting stereotypes, policies, and social narrativesReverse racism and being racist without being racistGuilt and shame from a racial perspectiveProfessional and personal virtue signalingHow we got here and where we go nowFollow Dax:Instagram: @daxdevrossWebsite + Book: dax-dev.comConnect with Jon:Instagram @jonbier13Head over to getneuro.com and use code oneday at checkout for 15% off your orderThis show is produced by Soulfire Productions