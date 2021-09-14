



One Day With Jon Bier

Confidence, Leaving Social Media, and Doing Things Your Own Way with Ariel Helwani

Today’s unbelievable guest is someone I’ve had the privilege of knowing for a long time, Ariel Helwani. Ariel is obsessive in the best possible way and is an example of success in every sense of the word. He has been a key piece in the fabric of MMA, as a broadcaster and journalist. In this episode, we’re talking about his decision to move from ESPN to independent, the evolution of his career, and what’s happening next.In this episode of One Day:Success needs communityCanada Day ControversyChanging your mind after learning new informationHow a conversation changes when it’s recordedThe end of social mediaExpanding what fatherhood meansWhat makes people greatHow the UFC is changingFollow Ariel:Instagram: @arielhelwaniTwitter: @ArielhelwaniYoutube: Ariel HelwaniConnect with Jon:Instagram @jonbier13Head over to getneuro.com and use code oneday at checkout for 15% off your orderThis show is produced by Soulfire Productions