One Day With Jon Bier
Plants, Pulp Culture, and Politics with Brendan Brazier
Brendan Brazier is a former professional Ironman triathlete and two-time Canadian 50km Ultra Marathon champion. Brendan strives to fix our food system through investing in and working with socially responsible food and tech companies. After 14 years of no alcohol, he co-founded Pulp Culture, a hard-pressed juice brand creating nutrient-dense alcoholic beverages. In this episode of One Day:Malt Liquor and sparkling water: What to learn from white clawJon's day in the lifeThe division of vegans and the carnivoresAn entrepreneur uninterested in businessIs the economy wrong?Health insurance and consequences to actionsFounding fathers and the American experiment