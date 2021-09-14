One Day With Jon Bier
Altered States, Helping the World, and Going all in with Luke Stedman
Luke Stedman is a retired surfing legend, movement coach, and male model. He's one of the most interesting and easy going people I know and today we're talking about his experience as a surfer, a jiu jitsu practitioner, and traveling the world.In this episode of One Day:Emotional intelligence and ego dissolutionResponsible drug use Creative sales and brand storytelling The feeling of flow state sportsThe best fighters in UFCThe health of politiciansWhy we should experience other cultures