One Day With Jon Bier
On Life, Death, and Friendship with Nikki Gouzopoulos
Nikki is a death doula, which sounds like something that could be guarding Azkaban but being a death doula is a calling and she has an incredible story. I'm in awe of her mission in life and this conversation is heavy, beautiful, fun, and funny. Give this one a listen and let me know what you think!In this episode of One Day:Unemployable entrepreneur Reiki and the woo woo that works for youShadow work in relationshipsThe process of losing a fatherThe role of a death doula