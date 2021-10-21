One Day With Jon Bier
God and Entrepreneurship, Spirituality, Religion, Atheists, and Heaven with Rabbi Peretz
Rabbi Peretz is a cool, wild, funky guy who’s fun and doesn’t judge others. He’s just a guy who’s conscious, religious, and Jewish in the modern sense. We go into a lot and this was one of my favorite conversations I’ve had, so enjoy.In this episode of One Day:Speaking the entrepreneur languageTalking about the Rabbi thingModern Religion and SpiritualityThe afterlife discussionLove, marriage, and familyThe practice of knowing who you areFollow Rabbi Peretz:Instagram: @rabbiperetzWebsite: rabbiperetz.comPodcastConnect with Jon:Instagram: @jonbier13Check out morozkoforge.comThis show is produced by Soulfire Productions