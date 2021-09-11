Coming out of Retirement and placing 2nd in the CrossFit Games, Dudes with Thumb Rings, and Chicken Wings with Lauren Gravatt

Johnny Cakes is back with Lauren Gravatt, who by the way is the very person that gave me the name. She was my Crossfit coach for about three years and I’m super happy to have her on the show. We go into the lead up of how she went from retired professional athlete to coming back and taking second place in the games when she wasn’t even planning it. She is an incredibly interesting and wonderful human and I’m excited for you to listen in on this conversation.In this episode of One Day:The meaning of all that glitters is not goldStoneos and Crossfit dietsChappelle special and getting canceledFrom retirement to the CrossFit gamesCrossfit as a brandFitness, Pharma, and healthcareFollow Lauren:Instagram: ​​@lgthunderConnect with Jon:Instagram: @jonbier13Head over to getneuro.com and use code oneday at checkout for 15% off your orderThis show is produced by Soulfire Productions