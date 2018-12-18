The Playbook
Andrew Jenks: Seeking the Truth Through Storytelling
Andrew Jenks, award-winning filmmaker, documentarian, and host of the top podcast What Really Happened?, shares some background on his career, from his humble beginnings filming grass as a pre-teen to directing MTV's biggest new series launch ever, World of Jenks. He talks about the types of stories he enjoys telling the most, the inspiration he derives from his selfless parents, and how researching Michael Jordan has inspired him to help get a seemingly wrongly convicted killer out of prison.