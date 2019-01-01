The Playbook
Aubrey Marcus: Building a $28 Million Company with Compassion
Aubrey Marcus, the CEO and Founder of Onnit, speaks about the impact that emotional regulation has on an entrepreneur, and how your habitual choices can prepare you for success or impair your ability to achieve. The New York Times best-selling author and host of The Aubrey Marcus Podcast also discusses how introspection helps you to unravel the reasons behind your struggles, as well as the link between legacy and your potential.