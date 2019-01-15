The Playbook
John Brenkus: ESPN’s Sport Science and the Study of Decision-Making
John Brenkus, known as the creator and host of Sport Science, talks about what he’s learned about decision-making and momentum from his time studying the world’s greatest athletes, martial artists, and special forces officers. Host David Meltzer and six-time Emmy-winner John Brenkus discuss what tangible measures of performance John looks for, as well as the intangibles that make the world’s best into such consistent winners, such as their reaction to adrenaline and the ability to quickly recognize patterns.