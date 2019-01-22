The Playbook
Bedros Keuilian: A Top Fitness Franchisor’s Journey to Rapid Growth
Bedros Keuilian, the founder and CEO of Fit Body Boot Camp, speaks about the paradigm shift he experienced as a young man, coming from a communist country to the US with nothing but hopes for success. The fitness consultant, best-selling author, and entrepreneur discusses with host David Meltzer the importance of staying calm under pressure and combating anxiety, leaving a positive legacy with the next generation, and paying your success forward.