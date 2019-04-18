The Playbook
David Abeles: CEO of TaylorMade Golf
TaylorMade CEO David Abeles and host David Meltzer talk about TaylorMade’s technological innovation when it comes to their products, and how they are allowing consumers to purchase the exact same clubs being used by the professionals such as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy for the first time ever. The two also discuss topics such as the traits that make a great entrepreneur, including work ethic, sacrifice, and how building strong relationships has allowed both of them to find success in their fields.