My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Podcast / The Playbook
The Playbook
The Playbook
Christian Okoye: From Nigeria to the NFL in Three Years
Christian Okoye nicknamed the "Nigerian Nightmare" is a former NFL running back for the Kansas City Chiefs. He came to the US at the age of 21 to attend Azusa Pacific on a track and field scholarship. Christian did not begin playing football until the age of 23 after the Nigerian government did not select him for the Olympic team. He was selected in the second round of the 1987 NFL draft and went on to win AFC offensive player of the year in 1989 after leading the NFL in rushing. He finished his career as a 2X Pro Bowler, a first team All-Pro player in 1989, and has since been inducted into the Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame.
Play
Title
Episode 94: Christian Okoye: From Nigeria to the NFL in Three Years
Episode 93: Robert Smith: Vision Without Execution is Nothing
Episode 92: David Abeles: CEO of TaylorMade Golf
Episode 91: Mikey Taylor: Embracing the Grind From Pro Skater to Entrepreneur
Episode 90: Chip Wilson: What Inspired Him to Build Lululemon
Episode 89: Massy Arias & Stefan Williams: Prioritizing Integrity Over Profitability
Episode 88: Matthew Santoro: Confronting Your Ego & Handling Overnight Success
Episode 87: Sue Bird: Addicted to the Process of Winning
Episode 86: Michael Chandler: Defeating the Enemy Within You
Episode 85: Leah Pritchett: NHRA Champion on Managing Fear & Seizing Opportunity
Episode 84: Eric Dickerson: Peaks & Valleys of Stardom and The Power of Kindness
Episode 83: Thad Sheely: How to Get Your Dream Job
Episode 82: Edwin Arroyave and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave: Successful Habits of an Entrepreneur Power Couple
Episode 81: Steve Weatherford: Never Punt on Being Vulnerable
Episode 80: CJ Anderson: Trusting the Detour to Super Bowl 53
Episode 79: Bedros Keuilian: A Top Fitness Franchisor’s Journey to Rapid Growth
Episode 78: John Brenkus: ESPN’s Sport Science and the Study of Decision-Making
Episode 77: The Skinny Confidential: Influencer Branding in 2019
Episode 76: Aubrey Marcus: Building a $28 Million Company with Compassion
Episode 75: Herm Edwards: ASU Football Coach Leading Millennials to Pursue Their Potential
Episode 74: Andrew Jenks: Seeking the Truth Through Storytelling
Episode 73: Psycho Bunny: How The Right Partnership Built a $20M Brand
Episode 72: Maria Sharapova: Serving Up Knowledge and Inspiring Female Entrepreneurs
Episode 71: Paige VanZant: Competitor in the Cage and Building Championship Confidence
Episode 70: Ryan Serhant: Master The Sales Cycle by Understanding Emotion
Episode 69: Lecrae: Hip Hop Humility and Busyness vs. Productivity
Episode 68: Baron Davis: Brains, Basketball, and Balling in Business
Episode 67: Rob Pannell: Attacking Life and Business
Episode 66: Bradley Martyn: Maxing Out on Awareness
Episode 65: Howard Behar: Consistency, Coffee, and How to Treat People

All Series

The Playbook

The Playbook

Hosted by Dave Meltzer, The Playbook features sports icons who are using their post-athletic careers to enter the world of entrepreneurship.
More Details
The Top

The Top

Listen to The Top if you want to hear from the worlds TOP entrepreneurs on how much they sold last month, how they are selling it, and what they are selling - 7 days a week in 20 minute interviews!
More Details
Finding Mastery

Finding Mastery

I’ve been in the trenches with some of the best performers in the world – some who shift how we conceive what’s possible — others who have pushed their own boundaries — ranging from hall of fame athletes to action sport game-changers, entrepreneurs, Mixed Martial Artists, to musicians who influence the rhythm of the world. I’m Dr. Michael Gervais, and I’m excited to decode the many paths toward mastery and provide applied practices that we can all use to be and do more in our lives.
More Details
How Success Happens

How Success Happens

How Success Happens chats with Polar Explorers, ultra marathoners, authors, artists and a range of other unique personalities to better understand the traits that make excellence possible.
More Details
Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other business can avoid the same crippling problems.
More Details
Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
More Details
Action and Ambition

Action and Ambition

In his new series Action and Ambition, featured on Entrepreneur.com, your host Andrew Medal goes behind the scenes to learn the backstories, mindsets, and actions of the world's most ambitious people.
More Details

Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.