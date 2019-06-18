The Playbook
Chris Del Conte: University of Texas Athletics Director
On Episode 106 of #ThePlaybook, Chris Del Conte, Athletic Director at the University of Texas, chats about:The sacrifices he made early in his career in order to get where he is today [1:42]The three characteristics he always looks for when hiring or choosing mentees [6:22]Why the University of Texas wants student athletes to discover who they are outside of sports [8:52]The importance of blocking out the “noise” from others while you pursue your potential [16:44]