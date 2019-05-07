The Playbook
Forrest Griffin: Most Important Fighter in UFC History
On Episode 111 of #ThePlaybook, Forrest Griffin, UFC Hall of Famer and Vice President of Athlete Development For The UFC Performance Institute, chats about: Why mixed martial arts is the best sport for individualization [2:00]How platforms like YouTube have forever changed fight sports [4:47]The impact that the vision of the UFC’s leadership team has on the rest of the organization [10:20]Why he thinks that MMA will become the second-most popular sport worldwide [15:25]