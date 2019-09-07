The Playbook
Phil Hellmuth: World's Greatest Poker Player
On Episode 108 of #ThePlaybook, Phil Hellmuth, 15-time World Series of Poker champion and author of the book #positivity, discusses: Why poker players need to be as introspective as possible in order to winHow hate hurts you and his three simple steps to rid yourself of hateWhy his journey to being the best poker player ever has been motivated by both desperation and inspiration Why money management is much more important than poker skills such as an ability to read opponents