The Playbook
Peter Murray : CEO of Professional Fighters League
On Episode 113 of #ThePlaybook, Peter Murray, CEO of the Professional Fighters League and sports industry veteran, chats about: How sometimes you have to make sacrifices to get to where you want to in life, even if that means starting out in a mailroom. Why working with Nolan Ryan helped him realize the power of sports marketingWhy he’s so excited to help the Professional Fighters League drive the evolution of mixed martial artsHow the exciting tournament format of the PFL sets the league apart from it’s competitors