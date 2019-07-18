My Queue

Podcast / The Playbook
The Playbook
The Playbook
John Paul DeJoria: Founder of Patron & John Paul Mitchell Systems
On Episode 115 of #ThePlaybook, John Paul DeJoria, co-founder of John Paul Mitchell Systems, founder of Patron Spirits Co., and co-founder of ROKiT phones, shares his thoughts on:The reason he wants all of his children to take a door-to-door sales jobWhat two things every entrepreneur needs to face in order to succeedWhy he never sets aside time to work on a particular companyWhy he thinks executives need to look at a person’s heart during interviews, not just their words or enthusiasm
