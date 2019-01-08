Champ Bailey: NFL Hall of Fame Cornerback

Christian Okoye: From Nigeria to the NFL in Three Years

Christian Okoye nicknamed the "Nigerian Nightmare" is a former NFL running back for the Kansas City Chiefs. He came to the US at the age of 21 to attend Azusa Pacific on a track and field scholarship. Christian did not begin playing football until the age of 23 after the Nigerian government did not select him for the Olympic team. He was selected in the second round of the 1987 NFL draft and went on to win AFC offensive player of the year in 1989 after leading the NFL in rushing. He finished his career as a 2X Pro Bowler, a first team All-Pro player in 1989, and has since been inducted into the Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame.