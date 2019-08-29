The Playbook
How To Build a Brand That Lasts | Collision Conference Keynote
Hey podcast listeners, this episode enters a new era for the podcast. I am focused on putting out more content on here that you have been requesting. Todays episode is a 9 minute keynote from Collision Conference on finding your frequency and building an authentic brand that lasts.Please tweet or Instagram DM me @davidmeltzer with your feedback, comments, and what you'd like to hear more of.Timestamps:1:45 - Authenticity is the most important thing for a brand2:05 - Good ideas last forever4:05 - The "Stage Theory" and how you can use it8:25 - The biggest mistake people make in branding