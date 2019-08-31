Podcast / The Playbook
The Playbook
The Playbook
The Importance of Consistency | Conversation with John Brenkus
Happy Saturday! On today's episode I had a really deep talk with my friend John Brenkus (Sports Science) about the impact consistency and faith have on our performance.Please tweet or DM me @davidmeltzer your feedback, comments, and what other content you'd like to hear on the podcast.Learn more about John: www.johnbrenkus.comTimestamps:1:25 - Importance of consistency and why it works5:14 - "Linsanity" and "TebowMania" were not luck7:45 - Defining "Faith" in a non-religious sense14:10 - Why health is my #1 priority17:18 - What entrepreneurs can learn from elite athletes
