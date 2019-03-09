The Playbook
Ann Rosenburg: Author and Senior Vice President for UN Partnerships for SAP
On this episode of #ThePlaybook, Ann Rosenberg, author and Senior Vice President for UN Partnerships for SAP, chats about: How her experience living in Denmark informs her approach to creating equality worldwide [4:07]Why she’s writing a book that defines “what it means to win” in business today [7:09] SAP’s involvement and impact on business practices and processes worldwide [12:47]How imagination and science fiction go hand-in-hand for innovators [15:24]