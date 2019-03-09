Ann Rosenburg: Author and Senior Vice President for UN Partnerships for SAP

Champ Bailey: NFL Hall of Fame Cornerback

On this episode of the #ThePlaybook, Champ Bailey, one of the newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, talks about... His reaction to being the first Denver Bronco defender elected to the Hall of Fame. Why he credits his teammates for all of his accomplishments, both on and off the field. Why he looks to learn from other athlete/investors like Magic Johnson and LeBron James. The main message he wants to get across during his Hall of Fame induction speech.