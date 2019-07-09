



The Playbook

The Most Important Decision You Can Make | Conversation with Gary Vaynerchuk

Hey everyone - on today's podcast is a conversation I had with my new "neighbor" Gary Vaynerchuk. If you take one thing away from this episode, I hope it's making the right decision to be happy. Remember, we don't have to do anything, we get to do everything.11:35 - My ultimate goal from creating content and building a brand15:00 - I'm not happy all day, but I'm happy everyday18:05 - We have to make the choice to be happy20:00 - How I made 7 figures in 9 months after graduating law school23:20 - The mindset of decision making25:00 - My content strategy