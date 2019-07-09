Podcast / The Playbook
The Playbook
The Playbook
Scott Deviney: President and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick
Scott Deviney, President and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick, provides insights on the origins of the restaurant, his approach to finding franchisees who are aligned with the company’s goals and vision, and why a franchisee agreement is just like a marriage.Scott and host of #ThePlaybook, David Meltzer, share their thoughts on topics such as the brand’s goal to make a positive impact on everyone who walks into a store, how to land a “dream job” in sports, and what the Chicken Salad Chick team looks for in terms of capital requirements and real estate opportunities. The pair also talk about instilling a “team-first” mentality, as well as how to communicate and reinforce company values.
Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.