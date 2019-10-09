Scott Deviney: President and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick

Scott Deviney, President and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick, provides insights on the origins of the restaurant, his approach to finding franchisees who are aligned with the company’s goals and vision, and why a franchisee agreement is just like a marriage.Scott and host of #ThePlaybook, David Meltzer, share their thoughts on topics such as the brand’s goal to make a positive impact on everyone who walks into a store, how to land a “dream job” in sports, and what the Chicken Salad Chick team looks for in terms of capital requirements and real estate opportunities. The pair also talk about instilling a “team-first” mentality, as well as how to communicate and reinforce company values.