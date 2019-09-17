



The Playbook

Campbell McLaren: Co-Creator of UFC and Founder of Combate Americas

Campbell McLaren, CEO of Combate Americas and co-founder and co-creator of the UFC, discusses how the MMA league is reaching an untapped Hispanic audience and how their team is working to scale their digital sports content.On this episode of #ThePlaybook, Campbell McLaren, co-creator of UFC and founder of Combate Americas, shares his ideas on:[2:14] Why word-of-mouth was so important to the marketing of the UFC[3:58] Some of the advantages that Combate Americas holds over its competitors[18:40] How storytellers should use the power of emotion when marketing athletes[21:14] What he would choose for his senior quote if he had to pick it today