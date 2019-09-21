The Playbook
The Only Person Stopping You, Is YOU
On this episode, I gave a talk to the University of California, Irvine Sports Business Association on how to get your dream job. This episode will resonate with a lot of you who are just starting their career, or those who are looking to transition to a different profession or industry. Don't limit your point of entry, careers are built on a combination of skills and knowledge, not the industry or vertical you currently sit in.Timestamps:0:49 - when know what you want, it instantly becomes a possibility3:07 - when you attach your happiness to an outcome based on time, that time will never come7:57 - if you don't want it bad enough, somebody else does11:17 - jobs vs industries13:22 - live your life with passion, purpose, and profitability