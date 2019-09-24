The Playbook
Execution Is All That Matters
Happy Sunday podcast listeners! Today's episode is advice I gave to a young woman who was seeking advice on her business partner who's worried about having his ideas stolen.If you believe in scarcity and your own self-interest, then that is what you will manifest. But if you truly believe in the universe, if you truly believe in abundance, then there is enough of everything for everyone, you will attract what you desire more accurately and rapidly.Timestamps:[0:30] - I give everything away for free[1:33] - What happens when you "sell out"[4:20] - social media creates a false presence[5:30] - 100% of nothing is nothing[6:20] - I won't do anything without guaranteeing value