Fred Roggin, award-winning sports anchor & radio host, talks about the progression of his career in radio and television and how the media landscape has evolved as technology has changed. Roggin discusses taking low-paying jobs because they gave him the opportunity to call local sports, as well as his approach to finding a job in media.Fred Roggin and host of #ThePlaybook, David Meltzer, discuss topics such as the desire to improve every single day, why packaging and marketing are what set content apart and adapting content for multiple platforms. The pair also chat about why immediacy and urgency are strong emotional appeals for an audience.
Episode 150: Fred Roggin: Legendary Sports Anchor
Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.