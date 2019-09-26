The Playbook
Fred Roggin: Legendary Sports Anchor
Fred Roggin, award-winning sports anchor & radio host, talks about the progression of his career in radio and television and how the media landscape has evolved as technology has changed. Roggin discusses taking low-paying jobs because they gave him the opportunity to call local sports, as well as his approach to finding a job in media.Fred Roggin and host of #ThePlaybook, David Meltzer, discuss topics such as the desire to improve every single day, why packaging and marketing are what set content apart and adapting content for multiple platforms. The pair also chat about why immediacy and urgency are strong emotional appeals for an audience.