The Playbook
1 Bad Assumption Can Ruin 100 Right Decisions
Hey podcast listeners! Today's episode is critically important to our decision-making process. This is a lesson I wish I knew earlier in life and I hope it challenges you to consider the assumptions you make in your personal and professional life. I'm so grateful for all the feedback and content/topic suggestions I've received from so many of you, please keep them coming to me on Instagram or Twitter @davidmeltzer.Timestamps:2:08 - we're accountable for the assumptions we make4:40 - what if we assumed that we will live forever?10:00 - study the assumptions you make in the most critical parts of your life11:54 - our assumptions may not be in our best interest13:25 - most people have a problem with receiving14:45 - when you change your assumptions, your reality changes21:15 - don't overthink it