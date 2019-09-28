The Playbook
The 5 Steps of Selling
Earlier this year I was in Toronto, Canada for Collision Conference and met with 4 young entrepreneurs. I broke down my Five to Thrive sales strategy for them by demonstrating how I would sell them their own product. If this episode was valuable for you, please share it with someone you know in sales.Timestamps:[0:15] - Six thing to build a value-based business case of what you're selling[0:45] - Credibility[1:00] - Emotional connection[1:15] - Quantitative reasons, impacts, and capabilities[4:06] - Ask for the sale[5:43] - Step One: Stimulate Interest[6:45] - The objective of a cold call/email[9:54] - Step Two: Transition Interest[10:45] - Step Three: Share a Vision[11:53] - Using open ended vs closed ended questions[13:40] - Step Four: Manage & Develop Their Vision/Expectations[14:30] - AirPod example[16:50] Step Five: Thrive