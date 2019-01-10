The Playbook
You're Looking at Growth the Wrong Way
Happy Monday! I'm fired up in this episode because it's something I want every single one of your to understand. Every "overnight success" is the result of years and years in the making by understanding the power of exponential growth and acceleration.Timestamps:[3:05] - Why most people quit[4:30] - How Billionaires are built[5:15] - Putting faith in what you want[6:15] - The more focused you are, the faster you grow[7:10] - Understanding exponential growth[8:35] - Why Me vs Try Me mindset