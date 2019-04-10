The Playbook
Trevor Moawad: Co-founder and CEO of Limitless Minds | #ThePlaybook 139
Trevor Moawad, Co-founder and CEO of Limitless Minds, talks about how his focus on education and sports eventually led him to become one of the world’s most sought-after mindset and mental conditioning experts. Trevor shares what he learned from some of his first job experiences in the sports industry, including working for Nick Bollettieri at the IMG Academy and a sports psychology internship. Trevor Moawad and host of #ThePlaybook, David Meltzer, discuss a range of topics such as their educations at Occidental College, how they chose NFL quarterbacks as business partners, and what it means to be a “neutral thinker”.