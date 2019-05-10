The Playbook
MY Greatest Advantage in Sales | Advanced Selling Podcast
Today’s episode is an interview with Bryan Neale (Sales Trainer & NFL Official) on the Advanced Selling Podcast. I shared my perspective on subjective value, growth, the ego, mentorship and how they all contribute to your success in sales.Learn more about Bryan here: https://advancedsellingpodcast.comKey Moments:[2:10] - Busy vs Productivity[4:32] - Perspective dictates subjective value[6:40] - Being aware of your gifts & values[7:50] - Talent isn't enough[8:50] - Why Rocky is my favorite movie[15:40] - Getting out of your own way[17:20] - Best sales lesson I've learned