MY Greatest Advantage in Sales | Advanced Selling Podcast

The Foundations of Building a Brand | Entrepreneur Fireside Chat

Today’s episode is a fireside chat with Entrepreneur’s Editor-in-Chief Jason Fiefer discussing the ABCs of building a brand. When you understand how to combine traditional and digital media and create emotional connections through your content, you will be able to build a brand that stands out from the rest.Timestamps:3:40 - Not everyone needs a brand to be successful6:14 - Brands evoke emotion and people buy on emotion for logical reasons7:34 - The clarity of your brand’s message10:45 - Why Disney’s 75 year old content still wins today11:30 - How are people going to access your content?17:12 - What’s the objective of your brand?18:47 - We study history to predict the future20:45 - How to monetize your brand and ask your audience to buy23:00 - What made me a great salesperson23:45 - Why Apple is the best at monetizing their brand28:02 - If you can’t quantify your own value, you aren’t ready to sell35:45 - People aren’t willing to pay for things that they can get for free38:23 - Can someone else be the face of your brand?42:40 - Spokesperson vs the brand46:18 - How to amplify and perpetuate your brand