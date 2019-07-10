The Playbook
Gratitude Is My Super Power
Happy Sunday! There's only one thing that controls our perspective and that's gratitude. Today's episode is a mashups of some of my favorite moments from speeches and meetups over the past few months. Tweet me @davidmeltzer what you're most grateful for. P.S - I'm doing a lot more Q&A meetups, please make sure you text me 1-949-298-2905 to get notified when I'm in your city!Key Moments:[1:10] - Gratitude controls your perspective[3:00] - Appreciate every experience[4:20] - Say "thank you" for 30 straight days[5:35] - Live in a world of "more than enough"[6:55] - Focus on what you do have[7:25] - Learn to love "no"