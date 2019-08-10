The Playbook
1 Minute a Day Can Change Your Life
Humans are creatures of habit. We tend to repeat the same activities over and over. This repetition can work for us -- or against us. It's important to stop and ask yourself: "Are my habits truly helping me do my best work? Or are they setting me up to fail?"Do this and you won’t just have better habits; you'll be habitually successful!Key Moments:[1:30] - Why are obsessions and addictions are hard to break?[3:00] - "Lower The Bar" strategy[5:45] - Healthy is my #1 Habit over family[7:44] - 1 minute per day rule