The Playbook
Jerry Jones Jr.: Executive Vice President/Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for the Dallas Cowboys | #ThePlaybook 140
On this episode of #ThePlaybook, Jerry Jones Jr., Executive Vice President/Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for the Dallas Cowboys, shares his ideas on: [2:47] His father’s approach to leveraging the brand of the Dallas Cowboys [9:20] Why making major investments is like “dancing with the devil” and the challenges of building AT&T Stadium [14:38] Why their new business endeavor, Formation, is about brand association and relationship building [18:03] How his father creates an “uneven playing field” by attaching products to the famous Star logo [21:50] The unusual request that Emmitt Smith made when signing a big contract