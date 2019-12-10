Podcast / The Playbook
No One Is "Busier" Than Anyone Else
I really think you're going to enjoy this episode. This is from an unexpected conversation with a young man who showed up at my office at 8am to ask for advice on how he can accelerate his career and be more productive his time. Key Moments:0:30 - Two kinds of Accessibility1:24 - Utilizing your calendar4:24 - Do it now6:12 - The cost of procrastination7:15 - Beating other people with math9:30 - Why I guarantee the value I provide12:50 - My goal for social media
Welcome to The Playbook, hosted by entrepreneur, CEO, author and keynote speaker David Meltzer. On the podcast you’ll find a mix of interviews, Q&A, , fireside chats, keynotes and exclusive conversations with the most influential CEO’s, sports icons, and successful entrepreneurs who share their personal and professional play-by-play of the “what”, “why”, and “how” to achieve anything you set your mind to.
