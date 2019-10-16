David McCourt: Founder and Chairman of Granahan McCourt Capital | #ThePlaybook 143

No One Is "Busier" Than Anyone Else

I really think you're going to enjoy this episode. This is from an unexpected conversation with a young man who showed up at my office at 8am to ask for advice on how he can accelerate his career and be more productive his time. Key Moments:0:30 - Two kinds of Accessibility1:24 - Utilizing your calendar4:24 - Do it now6:12 - The cost of procrastination7:15 - Beating other people with math9:30 - Why I guarantee the value I provide12:50 - My goal for social media