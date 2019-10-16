The Playbook
David McCourt: Founder and Chairman of Granahan McCourt Capital | #ThePlaybook 143
On this episode of #ThePlaybook, David McCourt, founder and chairman of Granahan McCourt Capital and author of the best-selling book Total Rethink, shares his ideas on:[2:45] Why problems are never solved by shouting[6:45] What it means to “rethink the model” and why today’s business world no longer revolves around incremental change[11:09] How the evolution of the internet is changing the way that people relate to each other and the truth [20:08] The biggest flaw of today’s educational system and why you should focus on your strengthsDavid McCourt, founder and chairman of Granahan McCourt Capital and author of the best-selling book Total Rethink, shares his thoughts on the importance of adapting your initial plans, some of the flaws with “big business” today, and how to find common ground when dealing with individuals who have different viewpoints.